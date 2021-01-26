Apple has released new software updates on Tuesday. iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 bring bug fixes, a camera warning, new emojis, Bluetooth device labeling, and more. It can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.4 Release Notes

Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your ‌iPhone‌ is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues: