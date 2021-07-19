On Monday Apple released iOS 14.7 that enables support for its newest product, a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 product line.

iOS 14.7

Other improvements include:

  • Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user
  • Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
  • Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain
  • Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
  • Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music
  • Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop
  • Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored
  • Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

You can download this update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad.

