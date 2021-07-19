On Monday Apple released iOS 14.7 that enables support for its newest product, a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 product line.

iOS 14.7

Other improvements include:

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

You can download this update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad.