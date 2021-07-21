On Wednesday Apple has officially released iPadOS 14.7 to bring Apple Card Family, HomePod timers, and various big fixes and improvements.

iPadOS 14.7

You can install this by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are the release notes:

  • Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user
  • Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
  • Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
  • Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music
  • Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop
  • Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages
  • Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with iPad

The update comes a couple days after the release of iOS 14.7.

