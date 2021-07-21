On Wednesday Apple has officially released iPadOS 14.7 to bring Apple Card Family, HomePod timers, and various big fixes and improvements.

iPadOS 14.7

You can install this by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are the release notes:

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with iPad

The update comes a couple days after the release of iOS 14.7.