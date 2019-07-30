Apple Releases iPadOS Public Beta 4

Apple released iPadOS Public Beta 4 on Tuesday. The release comes on the heels of iPadOS Developer Beta 5, and includes small and steady improvements in the beta development process. Apple is not known to have included any new features in this release.

iPadOS is the rebranded version of iOS that is exclusive to iPads. It largely hews closely to iOS 13, with the addition of new multitasking features and other iPad-specific improvements.

You can sign up for Apple’s public beta program at the company’s website. The official public release of iPadOS is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPads. The public beta is open to everyone, although you shouldn’t install it on mission-critical devices. Also make sure you have a good device backup before installing the beta or updating to a new version.