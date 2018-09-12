Apple Releases iTunes 12.8 with AirPlay 2 and Multi-Room Audio

Apple released iTunes 12.8 on Wednesday. The update includes support for AirPlay 2 and multi-room audio.

Apple’s sparse patch notes:

iTunes now supports AirPlay 2 multi-room audio and HomePod stereo pairs. Use the AirPlay menu to easily group HomePod, Apple TV, and other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers and control what plays next.

You can down the update through Updates in the Mac App Store for macOS High Sierra. If you’re running macOS Mojave betas, you can check Software Updates in System Preferences.

The standalone update on Apple’s site is a 275.9MB download.