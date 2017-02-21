Apple Releases Logic Pro X 10.3.1 with Security Fix, Improved Regions and iOS GarageBand Support

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
| Product News

Apple released Logic Pro X 10.3.1 Tuesday. The update includes a security fix for maliciously crafted GarageBand files. It also improves the way regions perform, edits, and the ability to share 44.1kHz projects to GarageBand for iOS.

Logic Pro X 10.3 Interface Screenshot

Logic Pro X 10.3 Interface Screenshot

Security Patch Notes for Logic Pro X 10.3.1

Released February 21, 2017

  • Available for: OS X El Capitan v10.11 and later (64 bit)
  • Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted GarageBand project file may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed through improved memory handling.
  • CVE-2017-2374: Tyler Bohan of Cisco Talos

Regular Patch Notes for Logic Pro X 10.3.1

  • Addresses issues that could cause regions to behave unexpectedly while moving them
  • Resolves an issue where regions on inactive Track Alternatives could get deleted
  • Global edits that cut or insert time are now also applied to inactive Track Alternatives
  • Projects using sample rates other than 44.1kHz can now be shared to GarageBand for iOS

If you have Logic Pro X installed, you’ll find the update in the Mac App Store.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account