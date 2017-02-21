Apple Releases Logic Pro X 10.3.1 with Security Fix, Improved Regions and iOS GarageBand Support

Apple released Logic Pro X 10.3.1 Tuesday. The update includes a security fix for maliciously crafted GarageBand files. It also improves the way regions perform, edits, and the ability to share 44.1kHz projects to GarageBand for iOS.

Security Patch Notes for Logic Pro X 10.3.1

Released February 21, 2017 Available for: OS X El Capitan v10.11 and later (64 bit)

OS X El Capitan v10.11 and later (64 bit) Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted GarageBand project file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Opening a maliciously crafted GarageBand project file may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

A memory corruption issue was addressed through improved memory handling. CVE-2017-2374: Tyler Bohan of Cisco Talos

Regular Patch Notes for Logic Pro X 10.3.1

Addresses issues that could cause regions to behave unexpectedly while moving them

Resolves an issue where regions on inactive Track Alternatives could get deleted

Global edits that cut or insert time are now also applied to inactive Track Alternatives

Projects using sample rates other than 44.1kHz can now be shared to GarageBand for iOS

If you have Logic Pro X installed, you’ll find the update in the Mac App Store.