Alongside its security updates for watchOS, iOS, and iPadOS, Mac users are receiving a macOS Big Sur 11.6 update and one for macOS Catalina. These fixes are the same that appeared in iOS 14.8 et al.

macOS 11.6 Security Fix

CoreGraphics

  • Available for: macOS Big Sur
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

  • Available for: macOS Big Sur
  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
  • CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

Security Update 2021-005 Catalina

  • Available for: macOS Catalina
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

