Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.1: New Emojis, Bug Fixes, Enterprise Content

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 on Tuesday. The update includes the same 70 new emojis introduced in iOS 11.1, several bug fixes, and some enterprise-specific fixes. The security patch notes for the release include fixes for dozens of vulnerabilities.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Patch Notes

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Update improves the security, stability, and compatibility of your Mac, and is recommended for all users. This update: Adds support for 70 new emoji, including food types, animals, mythical creatures, clothing options, more expressive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more.

Fixes a bug where Bluetooth appeared as unavailable during Apple Pay transactions.

Improves the reliability of Microsoft Exchange message sync in Mail.

Fixes an issue where Spotlight does not accept keyboard input. Enterprise content: Improves the reliability of SMB printing.

Makes Touch ID preferences accessible while logged in as a mobile account on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

Adds support for unlocking a FileVault-encrypted APFS volume using a recovery keychain file. For details, enter man diskutil in Terminal.

Security Patch Notes

Apple’s security patch notes for macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 include 40 different categories of fixes all across the operating system. There 100 issues fixed in just one listing for tcpdump, and many other categories included multiple fizes, too. In other words, there were a lot of security fixes in this release, and we encourage you to install it ASAP.

The update was a 1.47GB download on an iMac 5K (late 2015). You can find the update in the Mac App Store.