Apple Releases macOS High Sierra Public Beta 2

Apple released macOS High Sierra Public Beta 2 on Thursday. The release comes on the heals of developer beta 3, and includes changes in that release.

macOS High Sierra Public Beta 2

Users interested in participating in macOS High Sierra public beta program can sign up at the Apple Beta Software Program site. After registering your Mac, you’ll be able to download the public beta through the Mac App Store. Those who are already signed up can find the update in Software Update in the Mac App Store.

We compiled a list of Macs that support macOS High Sierra.

Changes in macOS High Sierra include: Apple’s new File System—APFS, and brings significant improvements to Mail, Safari, Photos, and Metal 2. Apple will also be building in support for VR engines.