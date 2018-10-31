Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.1 with Group FaceTime, More Emoji

Apple released macOS Mojave 10.14.1 on Tuesday. This release includes support for Group FaceTime and new emojis found in iOS 12.1.

Apple’s release notes for macOS Mojave 10.14.1

The macOS Mojave 10.14.1 update improves the stability, compatibility and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users. This update: Adds support for Group FaceTime video and audio calls, which support up to 32 participants simultaneously, are encrypted end-to-end for privacy, and can be initiated from a group Messages conversation, or joined at any time during an active call.

Adds over 70 new emoji characters, including new characters with red hair, gray hair and curly hair, new emoji for bald people, more emotive smiley faces and additional emoji representing animals, sports and food.

The security patch notes for macOS Mojave 10.14.1 detail 50 security holes plugged in the update.

You can download macOS Mojave 10.14.1 through System Preferences > Software Update, where it’s a 3.33GB download on a 5K iMac (Late 2015).

The standalone installer available from Apple’s site is a 3.36GB download.