On Tuesday Apple released the third beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 for developers. It can be installed through System Preferences.

macOS Monterey 12.1

The major feature arriving with the update is FaceTime’s SharePlay, which lets you consume content through Apple apps and third-party apps that support the feature in a group video call.

SharePlay has been released with iOS | iPadOS 15.1 and tvOS 15.1.