On Monday Apple released new updates for its operating systems. iOS and iPadOS received version 14.4.1 while macOS Big Sur saw 11.2.3.

iOS 14.4.1

No major features were added to the update; instead it delivered an important security patch to customers. Here’s what Apple’s support page says:

WebKit

Available for : iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact : Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description : A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

Download the update if you haven’t already by going to Settings > General > Software Update.