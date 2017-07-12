Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 35 with Speed Improvements, More

Apple released Safari Technology Preview 35 on Thursday, a developer-oriented release that is also open to the public. This release includes performance improvements, as well as a host of bug fixes, tweaks, and other changes.
Safari Technology Preview 35 is available for download in both macOS Sierra and beta releases of macOS High Sierra. Users who have already installed it will find this and future updates in Software Update on the Mac App Store.
Apple’s changelog for Safari Technology Preview 35:
Performance
- Fixed a 50% regression on MotionMark Suites when extended color support was added (r218717)
- Fixed the bug that Speedometer’s score worsens by 40% when accessibility features are enabled (r218910)
Media
- Changed image decoding so that when an image appears more than once on a page, decoding to paint one instance repaints them all (r219045)
- Fixed a frame rate issue that caused
getUserMediato fail on some machines (r218852)
- Fixed allowing media element to update its state when Mission Control closes the fullscreen window (r218813)
- Made a change to hide volume controls when AirPlay is active (r218891)
- Prevented capturing at unconventional resolutions when using the software encoder (r218699)
- Prevented clearing capture mute from clearing audio mute (r218632)
Web Inspector
- Added a small delay before showing the progress spinner when loading resources (r219017)
- Added a toggle button to the left side of the split console navigation bar (r218839)
- Fixed initial search sometimes being performed twice, producing duplicate results (r219021)
- Fixed slowness when pausing with a deep call stack by avoiding eagerly generating object previews (r218718)
- Flipped all go-to-arrow instances in right-to-left mode (r218777)
- Fixed script timeline bubbles that sometimes appear to miss large events (r218781)
- Fixed a hang when using “break on all exceptions” throws a stack overflow (r218652)
- Improved type token background color in the debugger (r219041)
JavaScript
- Cleaned up
Object.entriesimplementation (r218790)
- Implemented Object Rest Destructuring (r218861)
- Made
Object.valuesfaster by writing it in C++ (r218697)
- Removed
Reflect.enumerate(r218784)
Accessibility
- Fixed calling
setValue()on
contenteditablefor ARIA text controls (r218986)
- Fixed
role="none"or
role="presentation"on an
<iframe>(r219075)
WebAssembly
- Disabled some WebAssembly APIs under CSP (r218951)
WebCrypto
- Fixed a backward compatibility issue with CryptoKey objects stored in the IndexedDB (r218666)
Web APIs
- Fixed a TypeError in the Fetch API when called with
body === {}(r218677)
- Fixed an issue causing Safari to leave a popup window opened during the
beforeunloadevent (r219039)
- Included
audio/vnd.waveas a valid mime-type for
wavfiles (r218634)
CSS
- Added support for structured serialization of CSS Geometry types (r218644)
- Fixed
@font-facerules with invalid primary fonts never downloading their secondary fonts (r218733)
- Fixed applying font features only for the particular type of font they are being applied to (r218919)
- Fixed CSS text properties affecting
<video>shadow root (r218655)