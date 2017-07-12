Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 35 with Speed Improvements, More

Apple released Safari Technology Preview 35 on Thursday, a developer-oriented release that is also open to the public. This release includes performance improvements, as well as a host of bug fixes, tweaks, and other changes.

Safari Technology Preview 35 is available for download in both macOS Sierra and beta releases of macOS High Sierra. Users who have already installed it will find this and future updates in Software Update on the Mac App Store.

Apple’s changelog for Safari Technology Preview 35: