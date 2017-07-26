Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 36 with 27 Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apple released Safari Technology Preview 36 (Safari TP36) on Wednesday. Safari’s tech preview releases are aimed at developers, and are similar to the developer betas for macOS and iOS. This release includes some 27 different bug fixes and other improvements.

Areas targeted in this release include: JavaScript, CSS, WebRTC, Web Driver, Rendering, Media, Web Inspector, WebAssembly, and Bug Fixes.

Developers (or others wanting to living on the browser bleeding edge) can download Safari TP36 from the WebKit.org website.