Apple Releases Sierra 10.12.3 Update with Fixes for PDF, MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Security, More

Apple shipped macOS Sierra 10.12.3 on Monday. The update includes some relatively minor bug fixes, an issue with Adobe Premiere Pro on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, a PDF encryption fix, and more. The update also includes fixes for eight security flaws.

Patch notes for macOS Sierra 10.12.3

The macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Update improves the stability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users. This update: Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).

Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).

Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.

Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.

Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras. Enterprise content: Resolves an issue were network or cached user accounts (such as Active Directory accounts) using the maxFailedLoginAttempts password policy were becoming disabled.

The Security Content document for this update specifies eight security flaws that are patched with this release. Most allowed the bad guys to take over your Mac—one allowed data stored in RAM to be accessed.

You can download the update through the Updates tab on Mac App Store. On iMac 5K, the update was a 1.0.5GB download.