Apple Releases watchOS 3.2.3 with Bug Fixes

Along with iOS 10.3.3, Apple released watchOS 3.2.3 on Wednesday for the original Apple Watch, along with Apple Watch Series 1 and 2.

The 3.2.3 update includes bug fixes, but not much else. If you’re hoping for cool new features you’ll have to wait until this fall when watchOS 4 ships.

To install watchOS 3.2.3 launch the Watch app on your iPhone and go to the My Watch tab. Then tap General > Software Update to see and install the new version. Your Apple Watch will need a WiFi connection and will need to be in its charger, too, with at least a 50% charge.

watchOS 3.2.3 is a free update.