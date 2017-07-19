Apple Releases watchOS 3.2.3 with Bug Fixes

Along with iOS 10.3.3, Apple released watchOS 3.2.3 on Wednesday for the original Apple Watch, along with Apple Watch Series 1 and 2.

Apple Watch gets watchOS 3.2.3 update

The 3.2.3 update includes bug fixes, but not much else. If you’re hoping for cool new features you’ll have to wait until this fall when watchOS 4 ships.

To install watchOS 3.2.3 launch the Watch app on your iPhone and go to the My Watch tab. Then tap General > Software Update to see and install the new version. Your Apple Watch will need a WiFi connection and will need to be in its charger, too, with at least a 50% charge.

watchOS 3.2.3 is a free update.

