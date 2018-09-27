Apple Releases watchOS 5.0.1, a Minor Maintenance Release

Apple released watchOS 5.0.1 for Apple Watch on Thursday. This is a minor maintenance release that addresses three issues affecting some users.

watchOS 5.0.1 Release Notes

This update contains improvements and bug fixes, including: Fixes an issue that caused a small number of users to see an increase in exercise minutes

Addresses an issue that caused some users to not receive Stand credit in the afternoon

Fixes an issue that could prevent Apple Watch from charging

As of this writing, Apple has not yet added this release to its Security Update page.

You can download the update through the Watch app on your iPhone.