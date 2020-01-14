Apple Releases Xcode 11.3.1 With Improvements, Bug Fixes

Apple has released Xcode 11.3.1 for developers with improvements and bug fixes.

Xcode 11.3.1

With Xcode 11.3.1 developers can support apps for iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2. You can read the full release notes here, but here are some of the resolved issues.

Swift

Reduced the size of dependency files ( .d ) produced by the Swift compiler, which can improve incremental build times and disk usage for targets with many source files. (57361722, 57865813) Debugging Inspection of global variables in Swift and Objective-C works properly in lldb . (57884467) Source Editor Fixed a crash that could occur when typing a doc comment after invoking undo. (56522994, 57762965) However, there is also a known issue with Xcode 11.3.1 with a workaround for now. When you create an Objective-C category file by choosing File > New > File, the newly created file includes an import of the AppKit framework. This causes a compilation error for iOS, tvOS, and watchOS. (55977950) (FB7346800)Workaround: Remove the import of AppKit from the source file.

