Apple announced on Friday that it plans to renew unscripted series “Dear…” for a second season on Apple TV+. Season one featured people like Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and others.

Dear…Season 2

“Dear…” season 2 will premiere globally later in 2021. Each episode highlights internally recognized leaders. These will include:

Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis

Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter

Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley

Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh

Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The series is produced by R.J. Cutler with Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple.