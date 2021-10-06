In an update to developers on Wednesday, Apple reminded developers to add a method for users to delete their accounts if they can already create an account within the app.

Account Deletion Rule

(v) Account Sign-In: If your app doesn’t include significant account-based features, let people use it without a login. If your app supports account creation, you must also offer account deletion within the app. Apps may not require users to enter personal information to function, except when directly relevant to the core functionality of the app or required by law.

This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. It’s an update to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1, Data Collection and Storage. The rule was put into place in June.