Apple Rolls Out macOS Mojave Developer Beta 6

Along with iOS 12 developer beta 6, Apple released macOS Mojave developer beta 6 for the Mac on Monday.

macOS Mojave is officially shipping for the Mac this fall, but developers have been testing it since early June at Worldwide Developer Conference. The macOS operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode, Continuity for grabbing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

Registered Apple Developer program members can sign up for the beta on Apple’s developer website. A public beta update should be available in about a day.