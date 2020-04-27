Apple Search Ads Now Available in Russia

Apple announced today that Apple Search Ads are now available in Russia, giving Russian developers a way to advertise their apps on the App Store. The ads will go live on May 4.

Russia Apple Search Ads

When developers sing up for a new account with Apple Search Ads they receive a US$100 credit to start reaching customers in 60 countries and regions.

Promote your apps to customers on the App Store in Russia with Apple Search Ads — an efficient and easy way for people to discover your app the very moment they’re searching for apps like yours. If you sign up for a new Apple Search Ads account, you can take advantage of a 100 USD credit to reach customers in 60 countries and regions.

According to Apple’s numbers, 70% of visitors to the App Store use search to find apps; 65% of downloads occur directly after a search; and Apple Search Ads have a 50% average conversion rate.

Further Reading

[GDPR Hasn’t Been as Aggressive as Critics Would Like]

[Germany Agrees to Apple/Google Coronavirus Contact Tracing Approach]