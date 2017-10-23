Apple Seeds iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 5

Apple released iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 5 Friday. The patch notes are the same as iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 4, making this release a bug-fixes and continued-optimization release.

iOS 11.1 includes new Unicode 10 emoji that were shown off earlier in October, as well as other tweaks and improvements. Developers can check out the full release notes on the Apple Developer Connection.

Apple’s iOS Beta Programs

You need to be a registered Apple developer program member to download and install iOS 11 developer betas. A public beta update should be coming soon with the same improvements and new emoji.

You can sign up to participate in the free public beta program at Apple’s website. Just remember to makes sure you have backups of your important data in case something goes wrong.