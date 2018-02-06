Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2

Apple seeded iOS 11.3 developer beta 2 on Tuesday. We expect the company to follow with a public beta release Tuesday or Wednesday.

iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.

iOS 11.3 will officially ship this spring as a free update for iOS 11-compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. Developers can provision their iOS devices at the Apple Developer Connection. If you’ve already provisioned your device for this developer cycle, you’ll find the update in Software Update.