Apple Seeds iOS 11 Developer Beta 3

Apple seeded iOS 11 developer beta 3 on Monday. Dubbed iOS 11 beta 3 (15A5318g), this early-phase build is likely to contain a mix of bug fixes, as well as tweaks and different implementations of new iOS 11 features.

Developers can find the update at the Apple Developer Connection. Devices that have already been provisioned for the developer beta cycle can find the update in Software Update on that device.

This release does not affect those who are running the public beta of iOS, which is still on its first release.