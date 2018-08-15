Apple Seeds iOS 12 Developer Beta 8 after Pulling DB7

Apple released iOS 12 Developer Beta 8 on Wednesday for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, two days after pulling iOS 12 DB7. The company pulled the earlier version due to performance issues, and the new release gets the iOS 12 developer beta program back on track.

The world got its first look at iOS 12 during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system includes Siri Shortcuts, more Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

You need an Apple Developer account to download the developer beta. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website, or wait most likely a few hours for the corresponding public beta.

The official public release is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.