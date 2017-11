Apple released tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 2 on Monday, along with iOS 11.2 DB2, macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 DB2, and watchOS 4.2 DB2. This tvOS release cycle adds an developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching. It also brings back support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.

Apple has a support document explaining how to provision Apple TV devices for developer betas. More information can be found in the Apple Developer Connection.