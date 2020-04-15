Apple Now Sells AirPods Pro Replacement Tips

Apple has started selling AirPods Pro replacement on its website. They were previously only available through Apple Support.
AirPods Pro Replacement Tips
The tips come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. All of them are US$7.99 each and come in two sets, so you’ll get four tips in total.
As of this writing, if you order them today you get two delivery options:
- Fastest: Friday, April 17
- Free: Monday, April 20
