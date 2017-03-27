Apple Ships iOS 10.3 with Find My AirPods, More Siri, Apple File System, More

Apple shipped iOS 10.3 Monday, a significant update to the company’s mobile operating system. Major features include the ability to find your AirPods under Find My iPhone; new Siri integration with third party apps; new CarPlay features, including daily curated playlists from Apple Music; and perhaps most importantly, the official rollout of Apple File System (APFS).

iOS 10.3 is a 613.7MB download as an over-the-air (OTA) update on iPhone 7.

iOS 10.3 is a 2.39GB download through iTunes for an iPhone 7.

Apple’s Patch Notes for iOS 10.3