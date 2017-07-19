Apple Ships macOS Sierra 10.12.6, with Security, Stability, Enterprise Fixes

macOS Sierra LogoApple released macOS Sierra 10.12.6 on Wednesday. It’s a maintenance release that, “improves the security, stability and compatibility of your Mac.” It also includes three fixes for enterprise.

In addition to the quote above, Apple’s patch notes specify:

  • Resolves an issue that prevents making certain SMB connections from the Finder.
  • Fixes an issue that causes Xsan clients to unexpectedly restart when moving a file within a relation point on a Quantum StorNext File System.
  • Improves the stability of Terminal app.

Mac users can find the update in Software Update in the Mac App Store. I haven’t been able to update yet—if anyone has the download size for the update, drop a note in the comments. Please drop any other update notes you might have, too.

There’s also a standalone combo updater available as a 1.98GB download.

