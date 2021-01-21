Apple has shared a Valentine’s Day 2021 gift guide for people to showcase the latest products the company has to offer.
Apple Valentine’s Guide
Apple has shared a Valentine’s Day 2021 gift guide for people interested in buying their products. Here are some offers:
- iPhone 12: US$33.29/month or US$799
- AirPods Pro: US$41.50/month or US$249
- Clear Case With MagSafe: US$49
- Leather Wallet with MagSafe: US$59
Note that Apple is not offering any sales on its products. Rather, it’s offering an all-in-one hub for shoppers to buy products.