Apple has shared a Valentine's Day 2021 gift guide for people to showcase the latest products the company has to offer.

Apple Valentine’s Guide

Apple has shared a Valentine’s Day 2021 gift guide for people interested in buying their products. Here are some offers:

  • iPhone 12: US$33.29/month or US$799
  • AirPods Pro: US$41.50/month or US$249
  • Clear Case With MagSafe: US$49
  • Leather Wallet with MagSafe: US$59

Note that Apple is not offering any sales on its products. Rather, it’s offering an all-in-one hub for shoppers to buy products.

