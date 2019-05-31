Apple is Shutting Down Back to My Mac on July 1

On July 1, 2019 Apple plans to shut down its Back to My Mac service. This let users set up a network of Macs that could be accessed remotely, as well as remotely access a different Mac.

Back to My Mac

On a support page, Apple lists tools and service to help users transition out of Back to My Mac. Some alternatives:

File Sharing: iCloud Drive

Screen Sharing: This can be found in System Preferences.

Remote Desktop Access: Apple Remote Desktop

In 2018 Apple warned that it would shut down Back to My Mac for macOS Mojave. But it’s now clear that it will be removed altogether, from all versions of macOS.

Further Reading:

[Back to My Mac Ends With macOS Mojave]

[Apple Remote Desktop Updated with Touch Bar Support]