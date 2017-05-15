Apple Squashes 30 Security Holes in macOS Sierra, Plus Standalone Updates for El Cap and Yosemite

Apple squashed 30 security holes in macOS Sierra with the release of macOS 10.12.5 on Monday. The company’s security notes indicate the update addressed a wide variety of issues in its Mac operating system, many of which are serious.

Flaws would have allowed the bad guys to capture network credentials, gain root control of your Mac, or read data stored in memory that is supposed to be protected.

These patches were included in macOS 10.12.5, but Apple also released standalone security updates for El Capitan and Yosemite:

In addition to the two direct links above, all three updates can be found in the Mac App Store, depending on which version of the operating system you’re running.