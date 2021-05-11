In the midst of its legal battle with Epic Games concerning the App Store, Apple says it stopped over US$1.5 billion fraudulent transactions in 2020.

Key Takeaways for 2020

Over 48,000 apps were rejected for containing hidden or undocumented features

Over 150,000 apps were rejected for being spam, copycats, or misleading to users

Over 215,000 apps were rejected for privacy violations

Over US$1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions were stopped

Over US$3 million stolen cards were prevented from purchasing

1 million accounts were banned from ever transacting again

244 million customer accounts were deactivated

424 million attempted account creations were rejected

470,000 developer accounts were terminated

Meanwhile, nearly 1 million problematic new apps, and an additional nearly 1 million app updates, were rejected or removed for a range of reasons. Apple says: “Some developers perform a bait and switch: fundamentally changing how the app works after review to evade guidelines and commit forbidden and even criminal actions.”

More statistics can be found on Apple’s webpage.