Apple announced on Monday a live premiere event for its documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” on February 25.

Billie Eilish Live Event

The event will feature a small performance by Billie Eilish, special video packages from the film, an interview with director R.J. Cutler, and a conversation with Ms. Eilish for her fans, all hosted by Apple Music host and DJ Zane Lowe.

It starts at 6PM PT / 9PM ET and it’s available to stream for free through the Apple TV app, the Apple Music app, and the YouTube channel from Ms. Eilish. The film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”