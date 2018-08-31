tvOS 12 Developer Beta 10 Available for Apple TV, Apple TV 4K

Along with iOS 12 developer beta 12 and watchOS 5 developer beta 10, Apple released tvOS 12 Developer Beta 10 on Friday. The beta is available for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.

tvOS 12 brings Dolby Atmos support to Apple TV, zero-sign in support for cable service providers so you don’t have to enter account credentials for each app, new screen savers from the International Space Station, and more.

tvOS 12 supports the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. The public release of tvOS 12 is coming this fall, along with iOS 12, watchOS 5, and macOS Mojave.

[Apple Releases iOS 12 Developer Beta 11 for iPhone and iPad]

[Apple Releases macOS Mojave Developer Beta 9]

Developers can enroll their Apple TV in the beta program at Apple’s developer website. The matching public beta is most likely coming later today.