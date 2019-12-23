Apple Offers Free Two-Day Delivery for its Products

If you live in an area with an Apple store plugs courier delivery, you’re in for a treat this holiday season (via MacRumors).

2-Hour Delivery

Through December 24, 4:00 local time, Apple is offering free two-delivery for purchases of Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Normally same-delivery costs US$9.

For most places the cutoff is December 24, but Apple says delivery is available December 25 in New York City, Hawaii, and Los Vegas.

