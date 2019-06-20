Apple Updates AirPort Base Station Firmware to 7.8.1

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro
Under a minute read
| Product News

Previously, Apple updated the firmware for the AirPort Extreme. Now, the older AirPort Base Station and its siblings have also been updated.

Firmware update 7.8.1 improves the security of your base station and is recommended for all Apple 802.11n Wi-Fi base stations including AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Ned Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ned
Member
Ned

Sure would be nice if Apple combined the HomePod with the Airport Extreme so it was something more than a fancy speaker. Maybe add a SSD for the Time Capsule factor though I imagine Time Capsule is usurped by iCloud. Still using the N version Extreme and Express and glad for the update. You’d think Apple could get serious about a whole house (including router) solution. Seems they’re ceding that to Amazon. Wonder if Amazon has plans for a router?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 hour ago