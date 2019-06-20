Apple Updates AirPort Base Station Firmware to 7.8.1

Previously, Apple updated the firmware for the AirPort Extreme. Now, the older AirPort Base Station and its siblings have also been updated.
Firmware update 7.8.1 improves the security of your base station and is recommended for all Apple 802.11n Wi-Fi base stations including AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule.
Sure would be nice if Apple combined the HomePod with the Airport Extreme so it was something more than a fancy speaker. Maybe add a SSD for the Time Capsule factor though I imagine Time Capsule is usurped by iCloud. Still using the N version Extreme and Express and glad for the update. You’d think Apple could get serious about a whole house (including router) solution. Seems they’re ceding that to Amazon. Wonder if Amazon has plans for a router?