Apple updated its media apps on Thursday that include Compressor, Final Cut Pro, iMovie, and Motion with features like enhanced notifications and new backgrounds.

Receive notifications for completed, failed, and canceled encoding batches

Embed audio descriptions when encoding a variety of video file formats including MOV, MP4, M4V, and MXF

Includes stability improvements

Create and edit custom column views with the new column editor

Search for media in the browser using expanded criteria including clip names, markers, and notes

Sort clips in the browser according to type, including proxy, optimized, and missing media

Import projects created with iMovie for iOS version 2.3

Use sixteen new solid and textured backgrounds with adjustable colors

