Apple updated its media apps on Thursday that include Compressor, Final Cut Pro, iMovie, and Motion with features like enhanced notifications and new backgrounds.

Compressor

  • Receive notifications for completed, failed, and canceled encoding batches
  • Embed audio descriptions when encoding a variety of video file formats including MOV, MP4, M4V, and MXF
  • Includes stability improvements

Final Cut Pro

  • Create and edit custom column views with the new column editor
  • Search for media in the browser using expanded criteria including clip names, markers, and notes
  • Sort clips in the browser according to type, including proxy, optimized, and missing media
  • Includes stability improvements

iMovie

  • Import projects created with iMovie for iOS version 2.3
  • Use sixteen new solid and textured backgrounds with adjustable colors
  • Includes stability improvements

Motion

  • Includes stability improvements

