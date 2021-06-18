Apple updated its media apps on Thursday that include Compressor, Final Cut Pro, iMovie, and Motion with features like enhanced notifications and new backgrounds.
Compressor
- Receive notifications for completed, failed, and canceled encoding batches
- Embed audio descriptions when encoding a variety of video file formats including MOV, MP4, M4V, and MXF
- Includes stability improvements
Final Cut Pro
- Create and edit custom column views with the new column editor
- Search for media in the browser using expanded criteria including clip names, markers, and notes
- Sort clips in the browser according to type, including proxy, optimized, and missing media
- Includes stability improvements
iMovie
- Import projects created with iMovie for iOS version 2.3
- Use sixteen new solid and textured backgrounds with adjustable colors
- Includes stability improvements
Motion
- Includes stability improvements