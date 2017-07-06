Apple Updates Mac Printer Drivers for Canon, Epson, Brother, Lexmark

Apple released updated macOS printer drivers for Canon, Epson, Brother, and Lexmark on Thursday. The release notes for all five releases (there are two releases for Canon) list no specifics and simply describe themselves as the “latest” drivers for their respective versions of OS X/macOS.
Mac Printer Drivers July 2017
- Canon Printer Drivers v3.4 for OS X – (Lion OS X 10.7 “or later”)
- Epson Printer Drivers v3.3 for OS X – (Lion OS X 10.7 through Yosemite OS X 10.10 “or later”)
- Canon Laser Printer Drivers 3.2 for OS X – (Lion OS X 10.7 through El Capitan OS X 10.11)
- Brother Printer Drivers 4.1.1 for OS X – (Mountain Lion OS X 10.8 through Sierra macOS 10.12)
- Lexmark Printer Driver 3.2 – (Lion MacOS 10.7 – Mavericks OS X 10.9)
You can download the updates through Software Update or through the direct links above.