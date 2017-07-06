Apple Updates Mac Printer Drivers for Canon, Epson, Brother, Lexmark

Bryan Chaffin

| Product News

Apple released updated macOS printer drivers for Canon, Epson, Brother, and Lexmark on Thursday. The release notes for all five releases (there are two releases for Canon) list no specifics and simply describe themselves as the “latest” drivers for their respective versions of OS X/macOS.

Apple Printer Icon

Mac Printer Drivers July 2017

You can download the updates through Software Update or through the direct links above.

