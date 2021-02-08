Europe antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager warned Apple to give equal treatment to all apps, including its own, for the upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature (via Reuters).

iOS 14 ATT

Ahead of the App Tracking Transparency feature that will roll out with iOS 14.5 this spring, Apple should make sure its own apps get the same treatment, says EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

It can be competition if it is shown that Apple is not treating its own apps in the same way.

Competitors like Facebook have accused Apple of antitrust behavior. The privacy feature means apps will have to ask users for consent to be tracked. Facebook says Apple’s own platform will be exempt from this pop-up.

However, another privacy requirement in iOS 14 means that developers have to upload a privacy label for their app. This is a label that lets people know if the app collects their data, what type of type is collected, if the data is shared with third parties, etc.

Because of this it’s possible that with ATT Apple could display the same pop-up warning for its own apps. However, since Apple says its apps don’t use data for advertising, that might be a requirement the company sets for itself: