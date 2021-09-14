On Tuesday Apple announced its newest Apple Watch, the Series 7, at the California Streaming event. It didn’t get the flat design that rumors claimed, but it’s still a notable update.

Apple Watch Series 7

Price: US$399

Available this fall

The screen is more durable than ever with dust resistance, and it’s brighter indoors. New watch faces take advantage of the bigger Retina display. Fast Charging you can charge to 80% in just 40 minutes. You’ll see your respiratory rate while you sleep and Fall Detection during workouts. Two new workouts have been added – Pilates and Tai Chi – and it comes in five new aluminum colors.

