Amazon Runs Apple Watch Series 3 Sale for $179

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch Series 3 sale, Amazon can hook you up with aluminum models for US$179. You can find it on Amazon here.

Apple Watch Series 3 Sale

You can get a 38mm watch for US$179 and a 42mm for US$209. This is the non-cellular model. Here are some features it gives you:

  • GPS
  • Retina display
  • Swim-proof
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Elevation sensor
  • Emergency SOS
  • Up to 18 hours of battery life

Space Gray Apple Watch Series 3 with black sports band.

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 was the first model to come with a cellular LTE option. It’s available in Silver aluminum with a white sport band, or Space Gray aluminum with a black sport band.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of