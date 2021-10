Along with iOS 15.0.2 Apple has released watchOS 8.0.1 on Monday, which fixes bugs for Apple Watch Series 3 owners.

watchOS 8.0.1 Release Notes

Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

It can be installed through General > Software Update in the Watch app on iPhone.