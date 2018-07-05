Apple Releases Wi-Fi Update for Boot Camp 6.4.0, Can Be Updated Through Windows

Apple released Wi-Fi Update for Boot Camp 6.4.0 on Thursday, an update that patches two vulnerabilities for Mac users booted into Windows using Boot Camp. Both vulnerabilities allowed an attacker in Wi-Fi range to compromise your Mac.
The update can be downloaded through Apple Software Update for Windows.
Apple’s security patch notes:
Wi-Fi Update for Boot Camp 6.4.0
Released July 5, 2018
Wi-Fi
Available for the following machines while running Boot Camp: MacBook (Late 2009 and later), MacBook Pro (Mid 2010 and later), MacBook Air (Late 2010 and later), Mac mini (Mid 2010 and later), iMac (Late 2009 and later), and Mac Pro (Mid 2010 and later)
Impact: An attacker in Wi-Fi range may force nonce reuse in WPA unicast/PTK clients (Key Reinstallation Attacks – KRACK)
Description: A logic issue existed in the handling of state transitions. This was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2017-13077: Mathy Vanhoef of the imec-DistriNet group at KU Leuven
CVE-2017-13078: Mathy Vanhoef of the imec-DistriNet group at KU Leuven
Wi-Fi
Available for the following machines while running Boot Camp: MacBook (Late 2009 and later), MacBook Pro (Mid 2010 and later), MacBook Air (Late 2010 and later), Mac mini (Mid 2010 and later), iMac (Late 2009 and later), and Mac Pro (Mid 2010 and later)
Impact: An attacker in Wi-Fi range may force nonce reuse in WPA multicast/GTK clients (Key Reinstallation Attacks – KRACK)
Description: A logic issue existed in the handling of state transitions. This was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2017-13080: Mathy Vanhoef of the imec-DistriNet group at KU Leuven
Installation note:
Wi-Fi Update for Boot Camp 6.4.0 may be obtained from Apple Software Update for Windows. Information about using Apple Software Update for Windows is available at:
https://support.apple.com/KB/HT208038