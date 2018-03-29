watchOS 4.3 Available with HomePod Controls, More

Apple released watchOS 4.3 on Thursday, following the rollout of iOS 11.3 and HomePod 11.3. The update lets you control HomePod playback and volume from your wrist, and adds back the ability to control iPhone music playback from your Apple Watch, too.

watchOS 4.3 also adds Activity progress to the Siri watch face, lets you use your watch in any orientation in Nightstand charging mode, fixes Siri music command issues, and corrects a bug where some people saw Activity achievements they didn’t earn.

The watchOS 4.3 update is a free download, but you’ll have to install iOS 11.3 on your iPhone first. To install watchOS 4.3, launch the Watch app on your iPhone, then go to My Watch > General > Software Update.

Your Apple Watch needs at least a 50% charge before installing the update. It also needs to be on a Wi-Fi network and in its charger.