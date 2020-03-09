Are You Eligible to Have Your iPad Air Fixed For Free?

Some iPad Air users reported their screen permanently going blank. Now, Apple is offering to repair affected devices for free.

Does Your Device Qualify?

Devices eligible for a free upgrade are 3rd Generation iPad Airs only. It does not apply to any other kind of iPad. Users are eligible for a free service for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. Apple said the devices affected were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019.

How to Get Your iPad Air (3rd Generation) Fixed

If the malfunction has hit your device, there are relatively simple ways to get it fixed for free: