Audio News Launches for Apple News+ and Apple Podcasts

iOS 13.6 was released today and one update included is audio news versions of written stories narrated by professional voice actors. There is also a new podcast called Apple News Today.

Audio News+

There are two separate audio news items available. Starting today, Apple News editors will curate about 20 audio stories every week across a broad range of categories. Narrated by professional voice actors, these stories will be from publishers like Fast Company, New York magazine, Wired, Vogue, and others. These will be included in your News+ subscription in a new Audio tab.

Apple News Today

Separately, a new podcast called Apple News Today is launching, free for everyone. Co-hosts Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino will guide listeners through some of the most fascinating stories and how top journalists are covering them. This will be available Monday through Friday in Apple News and Apple Podcasts.

Local News

Finally, Apple News is also expanding to include more local news currently available to customers in the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Separately, Apple News+ includes access to top local and regional newspapers, such as from The Charlotte Observer, the Idaho Statesmen, The Kansas City Star, the Miami Herald, The News & Observer, and The State (Columbia, South Carolina).

In Canada, leading French-language newspaper Le Devoir is now available to Apple News+ subscribers, and The Globe and Mail will be available to subscribers later this summer.