Apple Turns Off Back to My Mac for Everyone

Andrew Orr

In 2018 Apple announced it would turn off Back to My Mac on July 1, 2019 for all versions of macOS. There is a support page telling you how to switch.

Back to My Mac

Back to My Mac gave users a variety of functions, like file sharing, remote access, and more.

As of July 1, 2019, Back to My Mac service is no longer available. You can use these alternatives for file access, screen sharing, and remote desktop access.

Apple suggests alternatives for each of these functions:

