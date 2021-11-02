BBC Studios Comes to Apple Podcasts in United States and Canada

BBC Studios is bringing its shows to Apple Podcasts for listeners in the United States and Canada. They’re part of podcast subscriptions that the company rolled out this year (via The Verge).

There are a host of exclusive shows such as:

Global News Podcast

You’re Dead to Me

In Our Time

The Infinite Monkey Cage

Intrique

BBC Inside Science

And lots more. BBC Podcasts Premium is free for seven days then costs US$2.99/year after that. Some of these shows were previously only available to audiences in the UK.